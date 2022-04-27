AUSTIN — Operation Lone Star leaders are in search of greater benefits for military staff deployed to the border come next session.
The Texas House committees of Defense & Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security & Public Safety held a joint meeting Wednesday to assess the mission that has sent thousands of state military personnel to the border in an effort to curb illegal immigration and drug smuggling.
The meeting followed news of the death of Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, who was declared dead Monday after going missing last Friday. Evans jumped into the Rio Grande to rescue two migrants who appeared to be drowning while crossing the river, officials said. He was posthumously promoted to sergeant.
“He is a hero and his sacrifice will never be forgotten,” said Major General Tom Suelzer, Texas deputy adjutant general.
OLS leaders said Evans jumped into the water without a flotation device and against risk management protocol that directs soldiers and airmen to not enter the water unless specifically trained as a boat crew member. Evans was not.
Leaders and lawmakers acknowledged, however, the human element of seeing someone drowning and the natural reaction to try and save them.
“We understand that extenuating circumstances happen, and that sometimes we make decisions that are sometimes maybe against policy,” said Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington. “Watching another human being on the verge of perishing literally makes people make different decisions in split seconds.”
In late February, OLS leaders requested additional ring buoy devices that could have helped in Evans' situation. It took 22 days for the Office of State Administration to pick up the request, but Suelzer said he did not believe that was an excessive amount of time. Currently, OLS has 190 ring rope bags with 90-foot ropes. He said another 235 are on order.
OLS is also waiting for more flotation devices. Of its initial request for 150, 43 have arrived. When the total is complete, OLS will have 300 flotation devices, Suelzer added.
But news that Evans did not have adequate equipment only compounds complaints that the guardsmen sent to the border have faced a series of inefficiencies including pay issues, poor accommodations and lack of supplies. This has greatly impacted morale, but Brig. Gen. Monie Ulis said the state military department has worked to rectify those issues.
Suelzer said the pay accurate rate has improved to 99% and that soldiers have moved from temporary trailer housing to four-person, dorm-style structures on base. There is also a Morale, Welfare and Recreation room at each base where off-duty personnel can enjoy TV, video games and more, Ulis said.
Ulis added that despite initial issues, retention has remained stable with a rate around 56%. Officials added that the retention rate decreases when soldiers reach higher rankings, citing lack of career progression and operations tempo as some of the main reasons for leaving.
“We’re absolutely staying par for the last three years,” Command Sgt. Maj. Michelle Thompson said.
Leaders added that more could be done to encourage retention including health insurance and death benefits.
Again, Suelzer pitched the idea of lawmakers re-allocating funding for state tuition assistance, which it cut by 47.6% in the last legislative session.
These requests would require additional dollars on top of the additional $531 million OLS leaders asked for in early April to help the mission continue through Aug. 31. Then an additional $500 million it projects it will need on top of the already apportioned $1 billion to continue to operate through another fiscal year.
“There is no question in my mind all the soldiers that I've had a chance to talk to and airmen as well, all of them are qualified to be called patriots,” said Rep. Ray Lopez, D-San Antonio. “Whatever we wind up doing as a body to solidify the benefit packages, that's what we need to do.”
