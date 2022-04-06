AUSTIN — Over two days, Texas lawmakers weighed in on the costs surrounding Operation Lone Star where top state military leaders asked for millions of more dollars to fund the program.
Members of the state Senate Committee on Border Security questioned state officials on the status of the operation which has sent 10,000 guardsmen to the Texas-Mexico border without a clear end date publicly announced.
So far, OLS has cost state taxpayers approximately $2.5 million every week, per Texas Tribune reporting. State leaders now say they need at least $531 million to keep the operation going through the end of the fiscal year, which ends Aug. 31.
Currently, the operation only has enough money to continue through May 1, Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer said.
“As the new Adjutant General I'm conducting assessment of the mission,” Suelzer said. “I think you'll find an output of my assessment will be more rotational and more sustainable over time.”
OLS is the state military mission along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Since its launch in March 2021, the operation has been riddled with scandals including pay issues, improper housing for guardsmen and lack of planning and transparency.
Suelzer said pay issues have improved, while Texas Military Department Brigadier General Monie Ulis said that of the six base camps, two have completely converted from sleep trailers to four-person rooms. Two are about 70%-90% transferred while two have yet to be started, he said.
Suelzer also asked state lawmakers to consider adding funding for tuition assistance, which was cut by 47.6% in the last legislative session. He said this item will be one of his top priorities leading into the next session.
“During a time of high up-tempo, it's important to show our personnel that we care about educating them and providing those benefits that will really fill a gap in state college tuition that can't be filled by the federal government,” Suelzer said.
Despite issues, Abbott insists OLS is functioning better than ever.
He said Friday that the operation continues to disrupt illegal activity with more than 225,000 migrant apprehensions, along with more than 13,027 criminal arrests — and more than 10,400 felony charges.
Abbott added state leaders in charge of the operation are “continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.”
