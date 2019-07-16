Four books might not change the world as we know it, but they could change the world of a student who never held a book of her own. Without home reading and access to books, students can easily fall behind early and never catch up. If they can't read, they can't learn.
Operation Read, a community-wide volunteer initiative, aims to keep elementary students in Palestine on track. Roughly 70 percent of them live in poverty. Their families, spending everything they make on necessities, often can't afford books.
Building on a successful launch in 2018, organizers of Operation Read are preparing for an encore. Their mission: To put books in the hands of every kindergarten, first-, second-, and third-grade student in Palestine, including both local school districts.
The second annual Operation Read program seeks to surpass last year's efforts, which raised more than $22,000 to buy four new books each for 1,800 students.
Palestine's population is roughly 25 percent Latino, but the Palestine school district is more than 40 percent Spanish-speaking. So at least one of the four donated books will continue to be in Spanish, or Spanish and English.
Altogether, Operation Read purchased nearly 8,000 books in 2018. Volunteers hope to do even better this year. They could use excess money to buy better-quality books, expand the program to other grades, or even start an adult literacy program.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, dozens of volunteers hope to feed 1,200 to 1,300 people at Operation Read's second annual pancake fundraiser. It will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Palestine Senior Citizen Center.
Last year's pancake event drew nearly 900 people. Operation Read still needs business sponsors and volunteers to cook and cleanup. Organizers are calling on businesses, again, to donate products, such as food, cleaning supplies, and paper plates.
Sponsorships covers four levels: Bronze, $150 to $349; Silver, $350 to $749; Gold, $750 to $999; and Platinum, $1,000 and up.
The broad coalition of civic groups that sponsors Operation Read plans to run the initiative for several years, building a critical mass of books in the community, as well as reading habits and skills that will significantly improve Palestine's public schools.
“You may not see a measurable difference in one or two years,” Jeff Atkinson, a community leader in Operation Read, told the Herald-Press. “But if we could do this for seven consecutive years, we could get enough books into the community – and enough people understanding what we're trying to do – to make a real difference in the school system.”
Board members also are considering ways to expand how they distribute the books. Ideas include placing books in African American barber shops, so that men can read to boys, and boys to men.
“We want kids reading at grade-level by grade three,” said Mayor Steve Presley, who hatched the idea of Operation Read last year.
Presley noted local school districts also are expanding early childhood reading programs. “If they're not reading at grade-level by grade three, their chances of success in school, and in life, are much less," he said.
Operation Read encourages parents to read to children, children to parents, and children to each other.
Books donated to the students are selected by the Operation Read board and school administrators, who purchase them in bulk from school suppliers. To make the book selections uniform, Presley said members of the public are not encouraged to buy books themselves.
Operation Read has brought together diverse community groups – some of whom had not worked together before – laying the groundwork for more joint projects.
Among Operation Read's foundation sponsors are Westwood and Palestine Independent School Districts, Christian Heritage Academy, University Academy, Citizens on Patrol, Kiwanis of Palestine, Concerned Citizens Action Group of Palestine, UNIDOS en Palestine, Palestine Negro Business & Professional Women's Club, and Altrusa Club of Anderson County.
For more information on Operation Read or how you can help, call 903.729.3183.
