After being put on hold by the COVID pandemic, Operation Read returns with two Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser locations this year; Westwood Baptist Church and Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
The event is returning after a two-year pandemic hiatus with the original purpose of building enthusiasm for literacy. The purpose is to encourage young children to read by giving them books they can use and keep at home. This year the nonprofit plans to purchase books for roughly 1,800 students in grades Pre-K through third grade throughout the city by raising $20,000 from donations and ticket sales to pancake breakfasts at two sites.
“We’re gearing up to hopefully feed 800 to 1,000 people,” said Jeff Atkinson, Operation Read founding board member.
Tickets are $30 for a family of five or $10 for adults and $5 for kids and are available at Palestine YMCA and Palestine City Hall. Tickets can also be purchased from members of Altrusa, Kiwanis, and the Negro Women’s Business Association. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Atkinson said the decision to serve breakfasts at two locations is a strategic one.
“We want to hopefully encourage more people to come and to make it more of a community event,” he said.
Food and supplies are donated by local businesses, including Whataburger, Sonic, Walmart, Brookshire’s, Chick Fil A, Chartwell’s and a few others.
The idea of donating books to encourage literacy among children started in 2017 when Steve Presley was mayor of Palestine. Presley recruited leaders of nonprofit groups, including Palestine Kiwanis and Altrusa of Anderson County. A committee soon formed to develop ideas to bring the mayor’s dream to life and Operation Read gained momentum.
A member of the Palestine Kiwanis Club, Atkinson believed Operation Read could raise money for books by selling tickets to a city-wide pancake breakfast at the Palestine Senior Center. He began organizing donations and raising funds for the first event in 2018. In the first two years the group sold 640-680 tickets and raised $24,000 to $25,000.
The fundraising involved dozens of volunteers from the community and resulted in the purchase of four books for 1,800 students across the city in the Pre-K through third grades. The book distributions were attended by students and featured pep rally-style speeches, music and cheers led by high school students.
Leaders hoped to continue Operation Read in 2020 and 2021 but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it.
Altrusa is hosting its first annual Poinsettia Gala on Saturday, Nov. 19 to raise $10,000 for Operation Read at the Palestine Senior Center. The gala features a keynote speech by Dr. Patricia Sulak who is a medical school professor, speaker, author and co-founder of Living WELL Aware LLC. Tickets cost $60 and are available at andersoncountyaltr.wixsite.com/website.
Donations to Operation Read can be sent to Tom Watson, Secretary-Treasurer of the Palestine Kiwanis Club, 106 Cypress Drive, Palestine Texas, 75801.
Persons interested in volunteering at the breakfast events can contact Atkinson at 903-724-5358.
Westwood Baptist Church is located at 1809 Bassett Road and Bethlehem Lutheran Church is at 1515 TX-265 Loop.
