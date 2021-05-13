The German philosopher Frederich Nietzsche, “He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how.”
In contrast, conservative thinker Charles Krauthammer wrote that the most important thing is "with how it is done, not why. The why comes of itself."
Admittedly, Krauthammer was talking about baseball and Nietzsche about life, but what's the difference? (OK, in life sometimes you get only one strike, or sometimes four, and you're out.)
The WHY people in our society are much more visible than the HOWs: religious zealots, do-gooders of all stripes, parents supporting their children, political ideologues, etc.
The HOWs are not very evident. Also, at first glance, it seems to me that why is a more compelling reason to be or do than how.
But, now gingerly tiptoeing down the backside of mountain, the how begins to make more sense. What if you've achieved your goals? Acquire new ones? Or just be happy on Golden Pond?
Retirement is one of those things where the horizon is both endless and yet finite, as in terminal. It is easy to intuit both at the same time. Should hobbies and avocations become vocations? How much to shorten your distant horizons?
At this point in one's life, is looking for the why or a new why a worthy Holy Grail?
But, in the meantime, Krauthammer has a point. This was driven home to me after a day of mowing on a tractor. For the vast majority of my adult life as a medical doctor, I was engaged in solving the puzzles that individuals (patients) and their maladies laid at my feet. I often didn't know if I employed the right or wrong intervention for weeks or months; infrequently, I never did become certain.
Mowing on a tractor is a mundane almost mindless exercise yet, unlike medicine, the results are immediate to see. Looking back at a virtual barber-cut clean field with no surviving weeds even up to the wood line, I find to be an exquisite pleasure. And when the last cut is made on the last pass of the tractor, and the work is complete, that view nearly induces ecstasy.
"The why comes of itself."
A chore has become rewarding, something I did not foresee.
Belatedly, I realized that doing any job WELL is rewarding while half-way performance is disgusting. This explains why I have been such a stickler for proper language usage. It is just so grating to hear a sportscaster announce, "He has went out of bounds." That butchers the how.
Those HOWs in absence of a why run the risk of being workaholics, ending their career in the same cow rut they started, perhaps wondering in the end, what was the point?
WHYs bereft of how are apt to be pie-the-shy impractical idealists who crash and burn, this pessimistic lesson resulting in the belief that life isn't fair (it isn't.)
Thus, it seems to me:
Why = aspirations.
How = attempted perfectionism.
Perhaps it still takes two to tango.
Now if I could just figure out why?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.