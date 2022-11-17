AUSTIN — Texas has made the first transfer of money recovered through statewide opioid settlements with pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and other parties responsible for the opioid epidemic, state officials announced Tuesday.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, chairman of the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council, said a one-time allocation of $5 million has been made to the Texas Access to Justice Foundation. The foundation helps legal aid organizations provide legal assistance to more than 100,000 low-income individuals each year.
“The $5 million transfer will help TAJF provide vital legal services to Texans who have personally experienced the harms of the opioid epidemic, including children whose caretakers have suffered from opioid use disorder," Hegar said in a statement. "These Texans face especially difficult odds in our civil justice system and are at heightened risk of entering foster care. This transfer will help respond to a critical need and will help secure justice for particularly vulnerable Texans.”
The Texas Legislature formed the Opioid Abatement Fund Council in 2021 to ensure that money recovered through the joint efforts of the state and its political subdivisions from statewide opioid settlement agreements is allocated fairly and spent to remediate the opioid crisis using efficient, cost-effective methods, a news release said.
The Texas Legislature also requires the comptroller to transfer $5 million of opioid settlement funds recovered to the foundation to provide legal aid to low-income Texans harmed by the opioid epidemic, it said.
Over the past 12 months, Texas has secured billions of dollars in settlements from several pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors.
Most recently, an agreement with CVS Pharmacy will direct an estimated $276 million to the Lone Star State. Texas has also been a part of multibillion-dollar agreements with Johnson & Johnson, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, among others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.