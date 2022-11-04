For Love of Music Society begins its fourth season this month, continuing a mission of bringing quality musical performances to Palestine.
The first concert of the season is set for Sunday, Nov. 6 and features the Dallas-based Orchestra of New Spain, which plays a tribute to Old Spain titled “Ode to Spain, Ole!”
The performance is at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Palestine and features an introductory solo by Palestine High School Band Director Adrian Alfonso on saxophone.
Though the Orchestra of New Spain has dozens of members, only half a dozen are coming to perform in Palestine. Other guest performers have included pianists from the University of North Texas.
For Love of Music Society founder and President Betty Martin said the nonprofit organization started in 2019 after holding a free concert at the Redlands Hotel.
“We put on this concert and we had standing room only, so that told us there was probably a market for live classical music in Palestine,” Martin said. “We started organizing these concert seasons.”
The First Presbyterian Church became the choice location because it is the only venue in Palestine with two tuned grand pianos, a Steinway and a Baldwin. It seats 135 people and features a fully decorated interior with art stained glass windows.
Most metropolitan cities offer grand music halls where symphony orchestras play, but smaller concerts are also often offered in churches.
“Every cultured city does this,” Martin said.
Martin coordinates the musical performances and programs, while the organization’s other leaders, Kay Kuser, Rosemary Miller, Janice Scarborough and Carol Herrington, assist with memberships, receptions, events and finances.
Essential helpers during the concerts include Kevin Harris, who serves as master of ceremonies and directs sound and lighting; House Manager Rebecca Mitchell runs the box office; Pastor Gaither Bailey represents the First Presbyterian Church and Jacob and Gordon Houck produce concerts on YouTube.
Martin said Harris provides sound equipment that gives the concerts a professional-level quality.
“I would say these concerts measure up in sound and environment and professionalism with anything that you could find in Tyler or anywhere,” Martin said. “It’s a very professional effort.”
After each concert the society hosts a reception for the artists who perform so audience members can meet and mingle with them. Martin said she was inspired to provide local live music by the Piatigorsky Foundation's concerts held at Brushy Creek United Methodist Church before the pandemic.
“When I went to one of those I said to myself, ‘Why can’t Palestine do that as well?’” Martin said.
Tickets are available at the door and cost $15 per person. Memberships are also available at reasonable prices. The Friends of the Society membership is $25 per person and allows individuals to see both concerts. The Player’s Circle membership is $50 and includes attendance for two people at both concerts.
Maestro’s Circle memberships cost $100 and enable individuals to invite up to three guests to attend a concert. Stradivarius Circle memberships cost $1,000 per season and include admission for members and six guests and recognition at performances.
The Maestro’s Circle and Stradivarius memberships include an invitation to attend a party the night before the concert. This month’s membership party is hosted on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the home of Kathy Ray, PhD.
The April 2023 concert is titled “Stars Over Palestine” and includes a performance by Harris and his band but also features local talent.
“We try to feature classical, Americana, and jazz influences so it isn’t strictly classical,” Martin said.
Membership inquiries can be emailed to bkmartin1896@yahoo.com. Martin also welcomes text messages but not phone calls to (214) 769-7113.
