COVID-19 has all of us stressed and uncertain. The Herald-Press is working hard to give you the information you need to cope with this unprecedented crisis, and separate facts from unwarranted fears.
We're covering this ever-expanding story with you in mind. We're committed to chronicling, with accurate and timely news, how this pandemic affects our community. We pledge also to provide stories of inspiration and hope.
The coronavirus has, for now, radically changed how we live. Amidst chaos and uncertainty, we know a credible source of local information is vital to the community. Providing it is a responsibility all of us at the Herald-Press take seriously.
In the interest of caution and safety, Herald-Press staff will work from home, whenever possible. Reporters working remotely will continue to check with state and local government and health officials throughout the day for information and updates on public safety, schools, businesses, eateries, events, health care facilities, and other everyday activities.
They are asking pointed questions and writing stories, as well as taking photos and shooting video, to keep apace of breaking news. They are reporting COVID-19 cases, examining the economic impact on this region, and providing routine but vital information, such as the operating hours of grocery stores, pharmacies, churches, and parks.
As your primary source of local information, we'll also examine topics such as how to talk to your children about the virus and ways to entertain them. We'll give you uplifting accounts of courage, caring, and helping hands. We'll help you find ways to assist your neighbors.
We cannot do it alone. We need your questions and concerns. We need to hear your stories. We need to know how you and your family are coping. We also want constructive but candid comments on where the Herald-Press has fallen short and how we can do better.
On these matters and others, please contact Editor Jeff Gerritt at jgerrit@palestineherald.com
We will fulfill our responsibilities, despite the economic impact this crisis already has had on our bottom line, especially through lost advertising revenue.
As an essential source of information in this emergency, we need all hands on deck. That’s a cost we cannot furlough. Every subscriber to our print and digital platforms is valuable. We need to be there for every one of them.
To provide a vital community service, we have given non-subscribers access to our website’s breaking news coverage of the coronavirus at PalestineHerald.com. We hope they will find the information useful and consider a subscription to the site to help defray the cost of our local coverage. www.palestineherald.com/subscriptions/
This is a special, caring community. We are proud to be part of it. The Palestine Herald-Press and its entire staff are committed to helping you get through this crisis. Together, we will rise to the challenge.
Best,
Publisher Jake Mienk
Editor Jeffery Gerritt.
