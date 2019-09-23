Michael and Francis Dear were found responsible for cruel treatment of their livestock in the court of Judge Gary Thomas on Monday afternoon. Thomas ordered them to pay housing and vet fees for the seized animals, as well as court costs.
Judge Thomas said the case was the second biggest animal cruelty case to date involving livestock. Thomas ordered all animals seized from the Dear property to be auctioned, and for the Dears to pay all housing fees, vet fees, and court fees. A bond was set for $20,000 to cover the expected cost.
On Friday, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office seized 95 animals – including 80 cows and 11 horses – from 200 acres owned by the Dears in the Elkhart/Slocum area. More than 30 other animals – 21 horses and 10 cows – died of dehydration.
Pictures of the dead animals showed them in various stages of decomposition. Several were located at the gates of the property around empty water troughs. One dead cow was found to have died while it struggled to squeeze through a gate.
The confiscated livestock are being cared for by Dr. Joe Hardt, a local veterinarian, at two locations: one a local sale barn and the other a property owned by a cowboy contracted by the Sheriff’s Office to work this case.
Hardt said it was too late to do a necropsy on the dead animals, but he believed the cows and horses died from a lack of water.
One cow was euthanized by Dr. Hardt on the property. Some of the seized animals have since died, including a calf that had maggots eating on the rear portion of its body. The calf was cared for, but its body was too compromised to survive.
The Dears were represented by Charlie Nichols, Dan Scarborough, and two other attorneys.
Michael Dear is an attorney in Anderson County who specializes in LLCs. He and his wife also operate a livestock business on the property, known as Dear Ranch, raising and selling cattle, mules and goats.
Michael and his wife formerly lived on the property but now live a few miles away.
The Dears plan to appeal the judgement made by Judge Thomas on Monday.
An appeal will be heard by the County Court at Law in a “trial de novo,” which means new trial with new evidence and testimony.
Several members of BARC, the Anderson County Humane Society, were present for Monday’s hearing.
In a statement they said, “In light of the recent horrible death of 31 livestock we would like to take this time to remind people that as a responsible animal owner, ultimately it is your personal responsibility to see to the care and welfare of that animal. Especially any animal left outside in extreme weather conditions. We hope this tragic event will serve as a reminder of the importance of individual responsibility in owning any animal.”
ACSO Captain Ginger Lively testified Monday morning that a complaint was made about a strong oder coming from the property on Sept. 12.
Lively drove to the area of the complaint and reported she smelled what she knew to be the smell of dead livestock.
After driving around the perimeter of the property, identified as the Dear Ranch, Lively got out of her vehicle, crossed the fence and began walking the property.
In her initial investigation, Lively found various dead horses and cattle and two horses that appeared to be in bad shape.
She requested, and obtained, a warrant from Judge Thomas to seize the two horses that day.
Lively reported she found 21 dead horses and 10 dead cows the property.
Lively testified the property was sectioned off. Some livestock had access to water; others did not.
On Friday, Lively obtained a warrant to seize the remaining 80 cows, 10 horses, four goats, and a mule. The warrant cited evidence of cruel treatment based on the Chapter 10 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, Section 821.
The code defines cruel treatment "to include tortured, seriously overworked, unreasonably abandoned, unreasonably deprived of necessary food, care, or shelter, cruelly confined, caused to fight with another animal, or subjected to conduct prohibited by Section 21.09, Penal Code.”
Michael Dear testified he had employed a fencing contractor, Jose Rodriguez to work on fence and install gates. He said he told Rodriguez and his work crews to leave all gates open that they found open.
Dear said that he left the gates open to an area with the spring fed creek so the livestock on this property had access to water at all times; they had not used the water troughs in the last two years. He reported the well on the property had dried up and that the water spigots at that property no longer worked.
He told the court he hauled water daily to his other property because it did not have its own water source, but that the property in question had a spring fed source as well as two ponds. Gates had been left open to allow livestock to move about, eat and seek out water for themselves.
Dear testified he checked on the fencing project every few days, that his wife had noted seeing buzzards, but neither of them had smelled anything or had knowledge of the dead animals on the property.
It was Nichols defense that the fence workers had closed off the source of water for the livestock that died and that the cowboys that rounded up the cattle for the Sheriff’s Office, using dogs, had over stressed the livestock.
Scarborough and Nichols both argued that the confiscated livestock was in good condition, had access to food and water, and had not been neglected.
Animals are protected by federal, state, and local laws. Investigations are conducted on all cases of suspected animal cruelty reported to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
This case will be filed with Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell’s office. Mitchell will decide whether to prosecute it as a criminal case.
