The toughest little river race in Texas is hosting its 33rd annual Wilderness Canoe Race Saturday, Aug. 5.
The annual Wilderness Canoe Race is a canoe/kayak race, held annually by the Neches River Runners, down 22 miles of the Neches River.
Race Coordinator Kim Zemer said more than 150 participants and 60 volunteers are expected to turn out for this year’s event.
This event was started more than three decades ago by Ed and Bettie Furman, Eric and Cindy Moseley and Candy Dillon as a scholarship fundraiser for Trinity Valley Community College students. Scholarships are open to all students. The Neches River Runners have awarded more than $30,000 to deserving students since 1990.
The nonprofit Neches River Runners are also dedicated to conservation, outdoor education, canoeing and kayaking. The group offers free canoe clinics each spring and undertakes several river clean-ups throughout the year.
Anyone looking to get involved should contact Zemer or Brad Chaffins.
“We are looking for new board members and anyone who might like to volunteer to help us with this event this year,” Zemer said. “Volunteers are needed to help with registration from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., to help on the grill, which we can do in shifts from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and to hand out t-shirts and medals from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Zemer said the race is set up with two classes of paddlers: leisure class and pro class.
Registration prices vary and can be found online. Register online through Sunday or early on race day.
From the starting point at the Lake Palestine Dam Campground approximately 150 paddlers will head down the river to experience the federally designated wild and scenic river including the Cherokee Paddling Trail.
Course spectators are encouraged to watch launches throughout the morning. Canoes are launched by class and division.
Race day registration starts at 6:30 a.m. at the Blackburn Dam race start.
The leisure class starts one hour before the pro class, which means the pro classes don't run off and leave the rest of the paddling field. Starting an hour later, they will have to catch up to the leisure class and maneuver their way around and through the slower paddlers to make their way to the front of the pack.
This year there is a mandatory check-in time of 7:45 a.m. and a meeting at 7:50 a.m.
The leisure class will start at 8 a.m.; the pro class, 9 a.m.
“Paddlers will meet lots of other paddlers, experience wildlife, maybe take a dip when it gets too hot, share race stories and some will race,” Zemer said.
There are two check points and water stations, as well as free refreshments at the finish line. Radio operators are stationed along the way to provide instant contact to emergency personnel, if necessary.
At the finish line, volunteers pull canoes and kayaks from the river for the paddlers. Everyone enjoys hamburgers or veggie burgers, cold drinks and Pennington watermelon at the finish line. Awards are presented when all paddlers in a class have crossed the finish line.
According to Zemus it typically takes pro paddlers three to four hours to finish and others have taken from four to eight hours.
A drag boat sweeps the river from starting line to finish to make sure no stragglers remain on the river.
A shuttle takes racers to the starting line to pick up their vehicles.
Canoe and kayak rentals including life vest and paddle are $35, first-come, first-served.
All participants are required to have a life vest in the boat at all times.
Paddlers should wear clothes they can get muddy, bring snacks/lunch and a waterproof phone cover and phone.
All entries receive an “I Survived The Neches Wilderness Race” t-shirt.
Online registration is available at www.necheswildernessrace.com.
Medical personnel with the Palestine Regional Medical Center will be available.
All volunteers including the Neches, Elmwood and Frankston Volunteer Fire Departments and the Palestine EMS get a race shirt as well.
For more information: or call Brad Chaffins at 903-391-4134 or Kim Zemer at 903-330-3839 or kimzemer@icloud.com
