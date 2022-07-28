Paint Palestine Pink is pushing participation this year with an offer of $10 off registration through Aug. 1. The community-wide run, fun run and walk on Loop 323 the morning of Saturday, Oct. 1, raises money for cancer screenings of all types for uninsured and underinsured patients in Anderson County and the surrounding area.
This year’s event is themed “2022 Legit to Quit,” based on album and song “2 Legit 2 Quit” released by MC Hammer in 1991.
“After last years record low in attendance we really had to reach way back to find our motivation to plan for this year,” said Committee Member Tara Kinabrew, “As the theme says, we are Too Legit to Quit and the community support we have received is evidence of that. We have a higher number of top level sponsors than years before and we hope the participants follow.”
The event includes a 10.5 mile at 7:30 a.m., a 5K at 8:30 a.m., and a 1 Mile run/walk at 9:30 a.m. near Texas Oncology at 3415 S Loop 256 in Palestine. Early bird prices range from $65 for the 10.5 Mile to $35 for the 1 Mile. Participants who register after Aug. 1 must pay $45 to $75.
Paint Palestine Pink began in 2010 as a fundraiser for free mammograms but its scope gradually increased to include screenings for all types of cancer. It has since grown into a 501(c) nonprofit organization that has raised more than $300,000. The organization is run by volunteers and donates 100% of its funds to provide cancer screenings.
Besides mammograms, the organization funds PET scans, CAT scans, biopsies and MRIs.
Paint Palestine Pink partners with Palestine Regional Medical Center where testing is mostly done by local general surgeons.
Persons who apply to receive a cancer screening qualify according to income and insurance status. Applicants must provide a valid driver’s license or identification number and a physician’s order for the diagnostic procedure.
A number of opportunities are available for sponsors, who can set up a tent at the runner/walker expo, decorate a Port-A-John, contribute swag items, sponsor t-shirts or rest stops or Adopt A Mile.
Local businesses can sponsor the event at platinum, gold, silver, or bronze levels, from $1,500 to $500.
Everyone must register by Sept. 17 to be guaranteed a t-shirt. The registration fee is nonrefundable. Children are invited to participate and must be registered. There is no fee for children younger than 8 and all children younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent.
Sign up to participate in Paint Palestine Pink or complete an application to receive a free cancer screening at www.paintpalestinepink.org.
