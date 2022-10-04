Paint Palestine Pink finished its 11th annual fundraiser Saturday with beautiful weather, 300 runners and $55,000 in funds raised. The proceeds provide cancer screenings of all types for uninsured and underinsured patients in Anderson County.
Roughly 300 runners participated in the two races and the walk/fun run around TX Loop 256. The running and walking events started at 7:30 a.m. near Texas Oncology at 3415 S Loop 256 in Palestine.
In the men’s race, Kevin Quincin, 17, finished first in the 10.5 mile in 1:06:13. Second place went to Nathan Gonzalez, 13, with 1:11.46 and Byron Scott, 34, placed third with a time of 1:26:01.
The top three women in the 10.5 mile race were Layne Cross, 27, at 1:29:17; Isabel Navarro, 37, at 1:38:53; and Maria Renteria at 1:41:23.
Top male finishers in the 5K race were Caleb Neal at 18:34:29; Travis Neal, 20, at 18:52:98; and Aiden Mendez, 14, at 19:55:44.
The top women finishers in the 5K include Shayla Willmott, 34, in 27:08:05; Yukan Sanchez, 15, in 27:41:46; and Rahael Elbe, 20, in 28:06:38.
More results are available at a link on the Paint Palestine Pink Facebook page.
Palestine High School, Solaris Hospice and Elite Cheer provided many volunteers but were just a few of the groups that participated.
Sponsors set up tents at the runner/walker expo, decorated Port-A-Johns, contributed swag items and sponsored t-shirts or rest stops. Winners of the Pooper Prize are Hospice of East Texas and Legacy at Town Creek. Youthful Rejuvenation won the vendor booth decorating contest.
Diamond and Platinum sponsors for 2022 include Kim’s Convenience Stores, Palestine Regional Medical Center, Allen Family Dentistry, Peace of Mind Security and Electric, Union Pacific, Clear Choice Glass and Mirror, Walmart, Youthful Rejuvenations, Texas Two Steppers, America’s Car-Mart, Home Grill Steakhouse, Hughes Tire Shop, Texas State Railroad, All-Star Auto Group, and Heart to Heart Hospice.
Co-founder Gerri Schattel started Paint Palestine Pink in 2010 as a fundraiser for free mammograms but its scope gradually increased to include screenings for all types of cancer.
The organization, run by volunteers, has since grown into a 501(c) nonprofit and donates 100% of its funds for cancer screenings.
Anderson County residents can complete an application to receive a free cancer screening at www.paintpalestinepink.org.
