The city of Palestine has announced holiday closings for the upcoming Independence Day weekend.
The following city offices and facilities will be closed Monday, July 5 and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, July 6:
•City Hall, which includes Customer Service, Municipal Court, Finance, Development Services, Public Works, Utilities, City Manager’s Office, Police Administration, Fire Administration, City Secretary, Human Resources, Streets and Emergency Management Office
•Palestine Economic Development and Main Street offices
•Palestine Parks and Recreation offices
•Palestine Visitor Center
•The Palestine Library will be closed Monday, July 5. Materials may be returned in the exterior book drop 24/7. The library will reopen on Tuesday, July 6 for regular scheduled hour: Mondays - Wednesday & Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Thursdays 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The following is scheduled from Public Works:
•City garbage will run as scheduled.
•The compost site on Spring Street will be closed Saturday, July 3 and will reopen on Wednesday, July 7 for the regularly scheduled compost facility hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
•To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press “0” for immediate
assistance.
Residents are asked to dial 9-1-1 for emergency issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.