The City of Palestine has announced closings for the upcoming Memorial Holiday.
The following city offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 29:
• City Hall, which includes the following: City Manager’s Office, City Secretary, Police Administration, Fire Administration, Customer Service, Finance, Development Services, Emergency Management, Human Resources, Municipal Court, Public Works, and Utilities
• Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices
• Palestine Parks and Recreation Offices
• Palestine Visitor Center
The following is scheduled from Public Works:
• Waste Connections will operate its regularly scheduled routes with no disruption in trash service.
• The Compost Facility will be Closed on Saturday, May 27, but will resume normal hours on Wednesday, May 31 from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
• To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254 and press “0” for immediate assistance.
Normal operating hours will resume on Tuesday, May 28.
Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.
