Last month, Stockpot's president pleaded for donated chairs.
Since then, Palestine has delivered – big time.
“We were overwhelmed with the response” Board President Brenda Jorgensen said. “Our goal was to replace our current chairs with 100 new, matching chairs, but we will be able to purchase 125 with the donations that were made.
“We really appreciate all the organizations and individuals who made this possible.”
For those who would still like to help, the Stockpot always needs canned goods, dry goods, and other essentials.
“We are currently low on canned goods,” Jorgensen said. “And we also love fresh fruit and vegetable donations from local gardeners.
“We are also in need of some renovations in our kitchen area. That will be our next big project.”
Jorgensen said the organization’s stove needs repair.
The Stockpot, Palestine's soup kitchen since 1986, is a nonprofit organization that relies largely on community donations, receiving money and canned goods from private and corporate sources.
It also accepts leftover food from local restaurants and caterers, and garden grown vegetables from local gardeners.
Its pantry is filled with an array of canned goods, spices, and even baby food for infants brought in with their parents.
Five crews are dedicated to fixing lunch one day a week, providing free meals to the community, Monday through Friday.
Volunteers are always needed.
The Presbyterian Church has donated the use of its Youth Building for 33 years.
The Stockpot is open Monday through Friday. At 11 a.m. daily, men, women, and children line up for a hot meal at the back door of the Presbyterian Church's youth building, 410 Avenue A.
Stockpot serves 85 to 120 meals daily, and 1,500 to 1,800 a month.
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
“Everyone is welcome at our table,” Jorgensen said. “There are no questions or requirements. If you are hungry, come and eat.”
Cash donations, non-perishable food donations, food drives, and leftover prepared foods from local events are other ways the community can help the Stockpot. Hunters can donate their kills. Stockpot welcomes fresh fruits and vegetables from local gardeners.
Community members or civic organization may drop off donations to the Stockpot from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, or to make a donation, contact Brenda Jorgensen, 903-279-2445.
