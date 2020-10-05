Palestine Main Street is taking applications for the ninth annual Palestine Art Tracks Sculpture Trail.
Artists are invited to send their applications with photos for jury selection. All artists selected will receive a $500 stipend for expenses.
“The Art Tracks Program provides modern inspiration and artistic expression to our historic downtown, reflecting our appreciation for the past while highlighting our desire to move forward,” said Cori Conrad, Palestine Main Street Coordinator. “I am excited to see what this year’s submissions bring to our Main Street District.”
No entry fee is required and $2,000 in donated prize money will be awarded later in the year.
Applications are due Oct. 29 and installations will take place later in November.
The art call is for outdoor sculptures at a minimum three foot tall, but taller sculptures are encouraged.
All locations are on city right of ways or property and can be viewed from streets and sidewalks.
Although Palestine is steeped in the rich history of the railroad, art submissions do not have to be railroad themed.
Each artist loans the work for up to a year, some standing on bases provided by Texas State Railroad and students at Westwood High School.
The 2020-21 trail will have a total of $2,000 in prizes for the artists provided by private individuals and businesses. Many other in-kind services and printing is provided by other individuals and businesses.
The purposed of the Art Tracks trail is to beautify downtown Palestine with innovative and decorative art.
The idea for the trail began in 2010 after sculpture artist Dale Montagne visited Palestine. He offered Jean Mollard, Jackson Hanks and others a vision of sculpture art as a downtown attraction. The idea, Montagne told them, was train motifs or railroad history in Palestine’s public spaces.
The group then formed Palestine Tomorrow, Inc., a non-profit group dedicated to providing and encouraging parks and the arts in Palestine.
In 2012, the group, along with Palestine Main Street, hosted its first Art Tracks Trail.
Since the first show, over 116 sculptures have enhanced Main Street.
Several pieces from previous Art Tracks installments can be seen at the Palestine Railroad Sculpture Park. The park, at Oak and Spring Streets, commemorates Palestine's railroad history by recognizing the contributions of railroad employees, offices, and yards.
Earlier this year, Tyler artist Dewane Hughes put the finishing touches on the park’s featured sculpture that sits in the center of the park – a smiley faced conductor, waving to passers-by. The sculpture features actual train wheels on real rails made from train parts, including train spikes seen throughout the open design.
The bronze sculpture, “Forging History,” will eventually move from the Visitor Center to the new park, where it will be permanently installed on a pedestal at one end of the park.
Entries for this year’s Art Tracks Sculptures are available online at www.visitpalestine.com/arttracks. Entries will only be accepted through the online submission form. For questions about the program or requirements please contact Mary Raum at mraum@palestine-tx.org or at 903-723-3053.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.