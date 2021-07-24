This August the cover of Blacktop Mojo’s self-titled album will be rocking NASCAR on the No. 78 car of driver Kyle Tilley.
The album will release on Aug. 13 and two days later, Aug. 15, Tilley will race with his car wrapped in Mojo for the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The band was approached by Tilley, who is a fan of the band.
“We’re really honored they are doing this for us,” said lead singer Matt James.
Tilley, 33, is a British race car driver from Bath, England currently living in Indiana. He mainly competes in historic motorsport and sports car racing, like the Historic Formula One Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship. In IMSA he drives in the LMP2 class for his team Era Motorsport. He won the Asian Le Mans Series LMP2 championship this year. Other sports car series in which Tilley has raced includes the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, Pirelli World Challenge and European Le Mans Series. He is a road course ringer for Live Fast Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, constructed in 1909, is located in Indiana and home of the Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400.
It has a permanent seating capacity estimated at 235,000 with infield seating raising capacity to about 400,000, making it the highest-capacity sports venue in the world.
The 2021 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is the 24th race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is the 28th running of the Brickyard 400. This race is 82 laps on the 2.439-mile road course.
NBC Sports will cover the race with Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. calling the race from the broadcasting booth.
This announcement was made Wednesday, the day after the band’s new video “Wicked Woman” released. This is the second video released from the band’s highly anticipated album. The band released one song from the album, “Tail Lights,” via video on YouTube in June.
Blacktop Mojo is currently on its Summer Tour 2021 across the United States.
The band headed out on July 10, with 37 gigs already booked through September.
Founded in 2012 by frontman Matt James and drummer Nathan Gillis, the band eventually morphed into a five-piece, with bass player Matt Curtis and guitarists Ryan Kiefer and Chuck Wepfer.
Their music blends post-grunge, classic rock and metal. Its music falls somewhere between Soundgarden, Black Stone Cherry and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Band members released their debut album, “I Am,” in 2014, followed by a bout of touring that shared the stage with heavy hitters like Bon Jovi, Sammy Hagar, Candlebox, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Black Stone Cherry, Shaman’s Harvest, Pop Evil, Puddle of Mudd and Drowning Pool. They followed with “Burn the Ships,” “Under the Sun” and released an EP during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, log onto the band’s website https://www.blacktopmojo.com, or its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BlacktopMojo/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.