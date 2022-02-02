East Texans are bracing for an ice storm and possible winter mix early Thursday Freezing Rain is expected to usher in a cold front early Thursday morning.
Meteorologist Sarah Barnes, with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, reported mid-day Wednesday, Feb. 2 that there was still a lot of uncertainty with what this storm could deliver to the Anderson County area, but the NWS best predictions are a winter mix of mostly sleet/rain mix arriving in the Palestine area around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop to the teens and not rise above the 30s before Saturday when highs are expected to be in the 40s.
Barnes said that although surface air temperatures have not been low enough, long enough, to create the conditions for ice accumulations, strong winds with this cold front and below freezing temperatures will create those conditions and Palestine could see up to an inch of the icy snow mix.
This storm arrives a week prior to the anniversary of winter storm Uri that dropped snow, ice and temperatures across the southern plains Feb. 13 through Feb. 17, 2021, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the United States.
Locally, the storm not only kept residents in the cold and dark, it also wreaked havoc on Palestine's water system.
On Wednesday, Don Johnson, Media and Content Supervisor for Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative reported that they were expecting impacts on their electrical infrastructure.
“At this point ERCOT has assured grid operators that they expect to have plenty of power available, and rolling outages should not be required,” Johnson said. “If that changes, we will be alerting members as quickly as possible. That would be preceded by a call for energy conservation.”
The city of Palestine has been diligent in being as prepared as it can for all types of inclement weather and effects that weather can cause.
“Our city staff has been preparing and planning for a potential extreme winter weather event before this storm was on the radar,” said Mayor Dana Goolsby. “Over the years, we’ve learned some hard lessons the hard way, but staff has been diligent and used those lessons to better prepare for extreme weather events. In the event that we experience a severe weather emergency, staff and council will do their best to keep citizens informed, and our teams will do what it takes to take care of whatever Mother Nature brings. Working with our team last year under such severe circumstances has given me faith that we are better prepared than we have been and that no matter what, they will work hard until the job is done.”
In a proactive response to last year’s storm related water outages due to power outages, County Judge Robert Johnston and the Commissioners Court used American Cares Act funding to ensure that all county water supplies had backup generators. Most of those have been ordered, but not all of them are complete.
“We are as prepared as we can be,” City Manager Teresa Herrera said. “We have already secured a generator. It is on standby in the event that we need it for the water treatment plant. The generator we have custom ordered for the city water system is not ready yet. The streets department has salt on hand to put on bridges and to make sure driveways are clear for our emergency service crews. We have some water in stock if necessary.”
Herrera said one thing the city failed to do last year was to create a command center.
“We failed to have a central location to meet and have meetings,” she said. “We have now established that our command center, in any extreme weather event, will be city hall. This is where we will start out our day and make sure everything is being taken care of.”
Herrera urged residents of Palestine to visit the city’s Facebook page and website for updates on weather conditions.
“I ask that our residents stay safe, stay informed, stay warm and staff off the streets,” she said.
Police Chief Mark Harcrow has established warming stations.
"Our citizens’ safety is at the forefront of our minds and this year we have taken steps to open warming stations should the need arise," Goolsby said. "I recognized the need for warming stations and shelters during last years extreme weather event, but we were experiencing issues we had not anticipated. This year we’ve taken steps to make sure the most vulnerable have access to warmth no matter what else is happening."
“We currently have several churches and local businesses that have agreed to be warming stations in the event of a weather emergency,” Harcrow said. “We will determine the opening of the stations depending on the severity of the weather event. Widespread power outages and long periods of extreme temperatures will be the main factors. We have generators on standby for critical city facilities, including the water treatment plant. In the event of a weather emergency, we will establish communication lines where people can report water services outages directly to the city. We will push any emergency information through social media, the city website, local news outlets and our Rave alert system.”
County and area schools continue to monitor the situation and will make decisions about possible school closures or delayed starts by Thursday morning, updating parents through local media outlets, text messages and social media.
Palestine Superintendent Jason Marshall said their campuses would begin school at the regular time Thursday morning. Breakfast and lunch will be served as normal. School will dismiss at noon, and buses will run at that time. There will be no TACE tomorrow afternoon and no extracurricular games tomorrow evening. PISD will make a decision late tomorrow afternoon about whether they can have school Friday or not and notify you at that time. PISD will continue to monitor the weather all night. If the forecast worsens to the point that students and staff can't get to school tomorrow, parents and guardians will be notified by parent square.
Westwood Independent School District has decided to release school at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. Any new updates will be communicated via ParentSquare, the district website and all of the district social media platforms.
Slocum Independent School District has reported it will release school at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. If road conditions allow, school will resume as normal on Friday, Feb. 4. This decision will be made by 8 p.m. on Thursday. Information about Friday will be available by parent emails, the school website, and REMIND.
All Trinity Valley Community College campuses, including Palestine, will be closed Thursday and Friday due to this winter storm.
Hope Station plans to have its day room open as a warming station from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. They will post information on Facebook if there are any additional hours or changes.
Due to potential extreme conditions on Friday morning, Kurt Sohn, Board Chair for the First Resource Center, said the produce drop scheduled for this week has been rescheduled for 6:30 a.m. next Friday, Feb. 11. The produce drop is available to all residents of Anderson County and is a service provided by the East Texas Food Bank and the State of Texas.
Anderson County Emergency Management Director Christina Crockett said our County Commissioners and volunteer fire departments were preparing equipment for response. The Texas Department of Transportation crews have been treating problem areas and bridges for the past two days.
Crews have readied equipment and materials to treat other roadways as warranted. Coordination efforts with local municipalities and law enforcement are also underway. The Texas Department of Transportation works closely with the National Weather Service to have the best available information preparing for a winter weather storm.
Monitor local weather broadcasts and check the latest weather conditions from the National Weather Service before you hit the road. If at all possible, avoid traveling when sleet, freezing rain or snow is predicted, and monitor road conditions by visiting Drive Texas or calling 800-452-9292.
If you must drive in inclement weather, allow extra time to reach your destination. Share your travel plans with a friend or family member so someone knows the route you’re taking. Drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others, giving yourself additional room to stop.
At home, make preparations now to protect people, pets, pipes and plants. Stock up on firewood and supplies, including canned goods, bottled water and medication. Insulate outside faucets and pipes near outer walls. Make sure furnaces, heaters, fireplaces and wood stoves are clean, well-ventilated and in good working condition.
Check on friends and family members whose health or age may put them at greater risk.
