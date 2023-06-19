Tyson Miller, 4, of Palestine won first place in Mutton Busting Saturday night in the Rush Herrington Memorial Rodeo. The big win earned Miller $20 and bragging rights.
This was not Miller's first rodeo though.
Miller’s mom, Brooke January said he began riding last year and loves it. He recently won his first buckle at the Lindale rode.
An energetic buckaroo, Miller enjoys fishing, playing with Nerf guns and practicing on his very own bucking barrel. His favorite cowboys are J.B. Mauney and Dale Brisby and his goal is to ride steers.
Youth rodeo riders who want to ride bulls start out riding sheep, then onto calfs, followed by steers before moving up to the junior bull riding category.
January and Miller have been traveling to local rodeos in hopes of getting him qualified next year for the Youth Bull Riding World Finals.
January said Miller is in need of sponsorship to purchase his own gear, including a vest and helmet, for the bigger rodeos.
Anyone interested can email January at brookejanuary00@gmail.com.
The Rush Herrington Rodeo is held by the Anderson County Youth Livestock Association in memory of Rush Herrington, a founding member of the organization, who served as President for more than 40 years. He also was one of the founding men that bought the land the Anderson County Livestock Arena is built on. Herrington passed away on January 7, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born and raised in Palestine. He married the love of his life, Freddie Woody Herrington. They were married for 65 years. Herrington took pride in his more than 100 acre ranch where he raised cattle. He was a gold card member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and a National Finals Rodeo qualifier in 1974 in steer wrestling. Herrington competed in steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping. In 1983, Herrington was honored with the Outstanding Cowboy Award for his more than 20 years of outstanding rodeo performance.
This event is one of the largest earners towards the Rush Herrington Memorial scholarship fund and the Rush Herrington Rodeo Scholarship. All proceeds from this event will go towards the fund.
Donations can be made directly to the ACYLA or sent to P.O. Box 59 Palestine, TX 75801.
