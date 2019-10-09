A Palestine business owner was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Atta Hussain, 55, of Katy, owner of the Valero convenience store at 3001 West Oak, allegedly fired a 9 mm handgun at a gas pump contractor.
Palestine Police received numerous calls about gunshots heard at the Valero convenience store, just before 7 p.m., Assistant Chief Mark Harcrow said.
Officers arrived and made contact with Syed Khaliq, 38, of Houston, a contractor working on the fuel pumps.
Khaliq said the store owner became angry after disputing fees owed to the contractor.
Khaliq also said the store owner retrieved a handgun and fired multiple shots toward Khaliq and his vehicle.
Khaliq escaped without injuries.
After interviewing witnesses and reviewing security footage, officers arrested Hussain and recovered the 9 mm handgun used in the assault.
Hussain was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked without incident.
Bond amount is unknown at the time of the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.