Railyard Customs & Collision and Chloe & Claire Company have partnered with Palestine Police Department and is hosting a Christmas fundraiser for a Shop with a Cop event.
While Shop with a Cop is a nationwide event, this is the first time its being hosted locally. Ryan Ripley, owner of Railyard Customs & Collision, and his fiance Alex Hardy, owner of Chloe & Claire Company, are the driving force behind making this event a success.
“Ryan and I were thinking of a way to give back to the community that has supported both of our businesses so well this past year, and Ryan suggested Shop With A Cop,” Hardy said. “I did some research, got all my ducks in a row, and then presented the idea to Chief Harcrow and he loved it.”
The purpose of this event is to foster positive relationships between local youth and police officers. The children will be assigned to an officer of the Palestine Police Department. That officers will help them shop and purchase gifts for members of their immediate family.
The officer escorts them around the store and assists in selecting appropriate gifts. After shopping, the children will eat lunch/dinner, wrap their gift and continue to get to know the police officer.
“This year we are partnering with Railyard Customs and Collision for Shop with a Cop,” said Chief Mark Harcrow. “his is a great way for our department to interact with the kids and help them add some Christmas cheer to their families. This program, along with our annual Blue Santa event will help families in our community have the Christmas that they deserve. Our community is so good to us, this is our opportunity to give back.
Ripley and Hardy feel that this event will help build a bridge of trust between police and future generations.
“We think this project will help in not only lifting spirits of underprivileged children in our county, but also help build trust between our youth and law enforcement,” Hardy said.
Based on the amount of law enforcement officers available to participate, two children will be paired with each officer, for a total of 20 children.
“We are hoping to grow this into more shopping days in the future, but since we are just starting out this year, we want to make sure we are able to successfully serve the children,” Hardy said. “Our initial goal will be to raise $3000, so we are able to not only allow the kids to shop for their family, but be able to purchase a surprise gift for each of them, as well as taking them to a restaurant for food, wrapping presents and more socializing with the Officers.”
This is just one of the ways that Ripley and Hardy have given back to the Palestine community this year. Ripley and Hardy have hosted several big fundraisers as part of Railyard’s monthly First Friday event, raising money for families in need.
“It's so important to give back to our community, especially during Christmas because this time of year really makes us reflect on how blessed we are and how some families just don't have the means,” Hardy said. “We want nothing more than to bring a smile to these children's faces to give them an experience they've not had in the past, all while fostering positive relationships with our local law enforcement. It made me so happy and grateful to be a part of a community where I could reach out to the Chief and have him support this cause so willingly.”
To make a donation, contact Railyard Customs and Collisions, Chloe & Claire Company or call 903-723-3086
