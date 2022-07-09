Palestine celebrates the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the railroad on Monday, July 11.
The International Railroad reached Palestine on July 11, 1872 and the Great Northern Railroad from Houston followed on Dec. 7, 1872. The next year, the two lines merged to become the International & Great Northern Railroad Company with main offices in St. Louis and general offices, shops and repair facilities in Palestine.
Palestine became a hub for steam locomotive and coach repairs when IGN built its first major depot here in 1892 with over 1,200 craftsmen employed. In 1902, a modern passenger coach shop was built. Those shops remained in operation until 1954 when the present facility was built exclusively for freight car repair.
In 1919, the railroad general offices burned down and the company leased space in the Redlands Hotel for temporary headquarters until a new office structure could be built. The new general office building was constructed on South Magnolia St. Most operations in those offices were transferred to St. Louis in the late 1950s.
The International Great Northern railroad became part of the Missouri Pacific Lines in 1925. The Missouri Pacific merged with the Union Pacific in 1982.
At present, Union Pacific has about 57 employees in Palestine and must maintain an employment of 0.52% of its entire office and shop employees in Palestine, which according to the 1954 agreement, includes the following classifications: executives, officials and staff assistants; professional, clerical and general; maintenance of equipment and stores; transportation, other than train, engine and yard; and transportation, yardmasters, switch tenders and hostlers.
In the next sixth months the Herald-Press will be sharing the unique history of the arrival of the railroad and how it has framed the growth of Palestine and Anderson County.
