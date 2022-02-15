It’s time to celebrate, eat some Cajun fare and catch some beads at Palestine’s 2022 Mardi Gras and the Mystics of Time Mardi Gras parade Saturday, Feb. 19.
Mardi Gras season began Jan. 6 and will end March 1. The last day of the season is known as Mardi Gras Day or Fat Tuesday. This is the last day of the Carnival season, falling the day before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.
This year’s Mardi Gras celebration is being hosted by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce. The previous Mardi Gras celebrations were hosted by Palestine Main Street. Both the activities and parade were cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“‘Laissez les bons moments rouler sur la rue principale.’ Let the good times roll on Main Street,” said Heather Chancellor, the Chamber’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are just so excited to help bring this back. It’s tradition, it's fun for families, the pageantry, the food and of course the beads!”
Culinary demonstrations are the main highlight of Palestine’s celebration. Tourists and foodies tour Palestine's Main Street District, enjoy the city's historical architecture, as well as the Mardi Gras-inspired dishes made by local chefs and restaurants. The talents of each local chef will be on display at a culinary cooking demonstration and tasting every hour, from noon to 4 p.m.
Demonstrations and food tastings are free.
The noon demonstration of St. King Cakes and beignets is being held at Lulu & Kake’s. The 1 p.m. event will be at Home Grill Steakhouse. Kim’s Catering will be cooking gumbo and meat pies at 2 p.m. on the Chamber’s patio. The crowd will move to Queen Street Grille for Etoufee at 2 p.m. and back to the Chamber patio at 4 p.m. for something whipped up by 1855 Steakhouse.
Visitors are invited to hang around downtown to shop the Mardi Gras sales and attend the Mardi Gras Parade, a family friendly event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. hosted by the Mystics of Time Krewe. Crowds will enjoy brightly colored New Orleans-style floats, jazz music, beads and more. The parade will start at the Anderson County Courthouse, proceed down Avenue A to West Oak Street and make its way through the Main Street District to the Visitor Center/Farmers Market.
This annual parade promises fun and frivolity. Mardi Gras parades are typically thrown by secret order and society groups. The Palestine community has one secret Mardi Gras society, known only as the Mystics of Time.
Ten years ago, the Mystics of Time Mardi Gras Krewe joined forces with the Main Street program and The Friends of Main Street, a non-profit organization for the Main Street District, to host the parade and celebration annually.
This private club's membership is by invitation only, and the society votes for approval on every person suggested for membership. The parade is followed by a private Mystics of Time Ball.
The theme for each parade, chosen by the Mardi Gras King or Queen, is kept secret until the day of the local Mardi Gras celebration. The queen or king are members of the Krewe who have made it through the progression of officers. It takes approximately eight years to reach the top, most coveted position.
The Krewe’s parade is patterned after the more family-friendly Mardi Gras held in Mobile, Alabama, the home of the first Mardi Gras. The Mystics' founders had four parade floats made in the designs of the larger Mardi Gras parades and have decorators from New Orleans refurbish them each year.
The Krewe’s costumes and mask are often made to represent the chosen theme. Members of the krewe either order their costumes from various companies that specialize in Mardi Gras costumes or have them made.
The Mystics are also supporters of the Chamber’s Mardi Gras activities. This annual event brings curious visitors and local residents downtown for the day and gives the parade a captive audience at the end of the evening. In the beginning, the crowds were sparse, but every year it has gotten better, and the krewe hopes it will continue to grow.
