Palestine Chamber hosts digital leadership conference

The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce will host its “Leadercast - Human Intelligence” digital leadership conference from 9 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. Friday, July 28 at the Palestine High School auditorium.
“Leadercast is a simulcast event the Chamber of Commerce has been hosting for several years,” said Chamber Executive Director Angela Howell-Fields. “The event is a digital seminar loaded with guest speakers sharing their field of expertise to hopefully inspire and help the leaders in our community to grow to their potential.”
A lineup of globally influential speakers will help develop the skills and amplify the leadership impact of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce’s community of leaders.
Scheduled to speak during the conference are:
• Communicator, author and pastor Andy Stanley founded Atlanta-based North Point Ministries in 1995. Each month, more than 10.5 million of his messages, leadership videos, YouTube videos, and podcasts are accessed online. He is the author of more than 20 books and loves engaging with live audiences, which he has pursued for over three decades at leadership events around the world. Stanley holds an undergraduate degree in journalism from Georgia State University and a master’s degree from Dallas Theological Seminary.
• Award-winning and internationally acclaimed humanitarian, storyteller, public intellectual, and disability practitioner Eddie Ndopu is a thought leader and advocate for social equity, sustainability, and disability-based innovation. Ndopu is the Founder of A Billion Reasons, a groundbreaking social impact incubator established in partnership with the World Economic Forum to tackle the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals through a lens of universal design and disability-based innovation.
• Erica Keswin is a workplace strategist who has worked for the past twenty years with some of the most iconic brands in the world as a consultant, speaker, writer, podcast host and professional dot-connector. Her first book, "Bring Your Human to Work: Ten Sure-Fire Ways to Design a Workplace That is Good for People, Great for Business, and Just Might Change the World," a Wall Street Journal bestseller in its first week, serves as a powerful guide to a workplace revolution that honors relationships and puts people first.
• Dr. Henry Cloud is an acclaimed leadership expert, clinical psychologist and New York Times bestselling author. His 45 books, including the iconic Boundaries, have sold over 20 million copies worldwide. He has an extensive executive coaching background and experience as a leadership consultant, devoting the majority of his time working with CEOs, leadership teams, and executives to improve performance, leadership skills and culture.
• With over 30 years of experience catalyzing transformative growth in the aviation sector, Stephanie Chung has widely been recognized as a trailblazer and the first African-American president of a major private aviation company when she took the helm as President of JetSuite. In 2020, Chung joined Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, as the company’s first Chief Growth Officer, focusing on generating revenue through new client acquisition, and growing a diverse membership base by targeting corporations, associations, executives, entrepreneurs, and sports and entertainment personalities as the next generation of private flyers building loyalty and preference among diverse customer segments.
• Dr. Radhika Dirks uses artificial intelligence to work on the biggest possible innovations: augmenting human minds, discovering new drugs, automating scientific experiments. Dirks is an authentic tech visionary, and her work has led to her being named one of Forbes’ 30 Women in AI to Watch and one of Deloitte’s top women in the AI world.
• Joe Boyd is the CEO and Managing Partner of Leadercast, the world’s largest one-day leadership event with the mission to “fill the world with leaders worth following.” Through Leadercast, Joe speaks directly to hundreds of thousands of leaders every year and consults with numerous Fortune 500 companies around issues of leadership development, storytelling and creating cultures of belonging. Boyd is a business leader with a diverse background as a professional actor and improviser with The Second City, an award-winning movie producer and a successful entrepreneur.
• Jeremie Kubicek is the Executive Chairman of GiANT, which certifies coaches to serve companies and their employees. Before founding GiANT and Leadercast, Kubicek had one of those near-death experiences you see in the movies. It led him on a journey to discover that leadership starts with knowing and leading yourself. Once you lead yourself well, you can lead others. His new book, The Peace Index, was released in October 2022.
“Leadercast offers a distinct advantage for several areas of profession such as teachers, nurses, insurance and real estate agents, HR/Hospitality professionals and general accounting by offering Continuing Education credits to those who attend,” Howell-Fields said. “We at the Chamber are proud and excited to be able to bring this opportunity to our community once again.”
Tickets for the event are $35, which includes meals and refreshments. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information contact the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce at 903-729-6066.
