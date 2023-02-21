“Old Hollywood Gusto & Glam” is the theme for the 2023 Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Members Banquet and Celebration Saturday, Feb. 25.
The gala will take place at 6 p.m. at the Historic Events Center in Downtown Palestine.
“It should be a really fun evening,” said Chamber Board Chairman Angela Howell. “We will celebrate Palestine while embracing the glamour of 30s and 40s Hollywood.”
‘Retro formal’ attire is the order of the evening, hearkening back to the fashion trends of stars and starlets of Hollywood’s golden era.
“We certainly encourage the retro formal attire, but it’s not required for attendance,” Howell said. “It would be a lot of fun to see a room full of Humphrey Bogarts and Lauren Bacalls though!”
The menu for the evening will be a steak and crab dinner by PRMC’s Rob Wilson and provided by Palestine Regional Medical Center and Stella Artois. There will also be an open ‘Players’ Bar’ sponsored by Bud Light.
Highlights of the event include presentation of the 2023 Community Awards, including Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Game Changer Award, Entrepreneur of the Year, Social Media Superstar and culminating with the award for Citizen of the Year.
“The Players’ Casino will be a fantastic time,” Howell said. “The casino will be sponsored by Queen St Grille and J and K Electrical Services. We will also have silent and live auctions.”
The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce promotes the community and its economy by attracting and supporting local businesses and protecting the interests of its members and the community. The chamber provides credibility, education, growth, networking, visibility and a voice for area businesses to succeed.
Seating for “Old Hollywood Gusto & Glam” is limited.
For pricing and ticket information contact the Chamber office at 903-729-6066.
The Historic Events Center is located at 201 W. Crawford St.
