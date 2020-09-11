Tish Shade, President and CEO of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, has left the business organization, effective Friday, Sept. 11, Chamber Chairman Mark Davis said.
“The chamber and the board would like to thank Tish for all the work she has done over the past year, as an advocate for our business community and service rendered to our members, especially as a positive source of morale during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Davis said. “However, the board has decided to go in a different direction.”
Davis said the chamber has not yet named an interim director, but has full confidence in Stacy Kolander, the chamber's member services coordinator, who has been with the chamber for the past two years, and her ability to ensure business members remain serviced at this time.
Shade, 54, formerly of Parker, Colorado, was named as CEO and President last October.
Founded in 1930, The Chamber, a non-profit organization to promote business and economic development, serves more than 450 businesses, professionals, associations, organizations, and people in the Palestine region.
“The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce remains committed to sustaining and helping grow our business community,” Davis said.
