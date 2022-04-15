The Tahwahkaro Whiskey Distillery set the stage for this year's Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet, with the theme “Denim & Diamonds.”
“With this year’s banquet we were able to create some synergy and connections between businesses,” said Heather Chancellor, Chamber Director. “For example Contemporary Catering is now working with Tahwahkaro on using the wood from their whiskey barrels to smoke their meat. This is the types of business continuity that we strive to have happen at the chamber, businesses working with other businesses and building synergy in our community.”
Roughly 250 people attended this year’s banquet. VIP ticket holders for the event enjoyed a tour of the facility and whiskey tastings. This was followed by cocktails and socializing.
A southern-style dinner was prepared by Contemporary Catering.
Those in attendance also enjoyed bidding on silent auction items and shopping with the 1502 & Sterne Fine Cigar Company.
The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the annual award recipients and honorees. This year, Palestine Regional Medical Center was honored with both Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year for all they have done for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Their team fought hard every day to help keep all of us safe during COVID,” Chancellor said. “And for that we are truly grateful.”
Chancellor is already making plans for the 2023 Chamber banquet with a casino night theme.
