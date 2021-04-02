The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Heather Chancellor as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.
“We went through an extensive search to find the right fit for our next Chamber President,” said Roy Finch, Chairman of Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce. “Heather’s great energy, hard work, creative inspiration and welcoming personality will be a tremendous asset for our community. Our board is very excited about the value the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce will be bringing to our members under her leadership.”
Heather and husband Casey, are happy to become permanent residents in Palestine as she takes on her new role.
Heather previously enjoyed small town living growing up in California.
“One of my favorite places was Lake Elsinore and Wildomar, CA,” she said. “Our three children grew up there. It’s the kind of place you can ride your horse or dirt bike to the deli for a soda or be on the lake a few minutes after school. We got to help shape the town as residents and business owners.”
Heather has worked with many different industries over her career, including small family-owned business as well as large corporations.
She served as the Marketing Director for the Lake Elsinore Outlets, Special Events Manager for 74 Motorsports, Sales Trainer for Colonial Life & Accident, National Account Manager for local and national magazines, including 10 years with Chile Pepper Magazine.
She said she is ready “for the hottest Pepper Festival ever in October.”
According to Heather, Palestine has been the families’ weekend escape for over two years, and she can’t wait to be working and living here full time.
“I was fortunate to have been able to meet some of our wonderful Ambassadors and Chamber Members at the Dogwood Festival,” Heather said. “I look forward to working with them, meeting more Chamber Members and new business owners.”
The Chamber is currently working on a full schedule of activities and events for the year, to be released soon. Features events include in-person and virtual seminars covering everything from sourcing and recruiting new employees, social media boot camp, monthly networking and more.
“I really want to help business rebuild after a challenging year and grow in 2021 and 2022,” Heather said.”
