Chick-fil-A Palestine, located at the intersection of the TX-256 Loop and Crockett Road, is slated to open for business Thursday, Oct. 22.
Chick-fil-A Palestine will initially open for drive-thru, mobile curbside and third-party delivery service.
Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through their mobile apps.
Their hours of operations will be 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Palestine will be providing free meals for a year to 100 local heroes making an impact in the Palestine community.
Additionally, the Chick-fil-A Foundation has partnered with Feeding America to donate $25,000 to support local communities for every new restaurant opening. To aid in the fight against hunger, this donation will go towards organizations in Palestine that are doing good work to care for others.
Franchise owner Riley Emter will oversee day-to-day activities of the business, employing approximately 100 full- and part-time team members.
Emter, an Army Veteran, is a Wyoming native. His affinity for Texas began 10 years ago when he was stationed at Fort Hood. After a successful career in the Army, two overseas deployments and three children, Emter and his family are thrilled to be returning to Texas.
Emter began his tenure with Chick-fil-A in 2014, after his curiosity was sparked while completing an Operational Leadership Assessment on a local Chick-fil-A restaurant as part of his MBA program at Columbus State University.
He began working part time for a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Georgia, learning the ins and outs of the business and soon set his sights on a career with the company.
Despite a move to Fort Riley, Kan., Emter continued to work nights and weekends at a local Chick-fil-A restaurant around his Army schedule.
In 2016, he was selected as the franchise owner of Chick-fil-A Frontier Mall in Cheyenne, Wyo., where he has spent the last four years investing in his team and community.
Though his mission has changed from his time in the Army, Emter’s leadership style and commitment to service remain the same in his newest position as local franchise owner of Palestine’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant.
“I’ve had an incredible journey with Chick-fil-A, and I’m so grateful to continue growing with the brand in our new home,” Emter said. “We are excited to welcome everyone into our restaurant, providing them great food served with genuine hospitality.”
Through negotiations with Palestine Economic Development Corporation, the city and county both helped bring Chick-fil-A to Palestine through $150,000 infrastructure support in the development of the mall pad where the restaurant is located.
The project required significant ground work, including asphalt removal, sewer and water lines, and a retaining wall.
The owners did not request any tax abatement, reimbursement, or other incentives.
When complete, the new restaurant will include a playground, dining patio, and two covered drive-through lanes.
Chick-fil-A, specializing in chicken sandwiches, is one of the nation's largest food chains. The Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.
Founded by a devout Southern Baptist, Chick-fil-A restaurants close Sundays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
Chick-fil-A retains ownership of each restaurant. The company selects locations and builds the restaurants. “Eat Mor Chikin” has been the chain's long-time slogan.
