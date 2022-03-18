Palestine’s historic churches are opening their doors during the Dogwood Festival to share the artful beauty of their sanctuaries’ stained glass windows. Besides the artistry portrayed in the stained glass, visitors can enjoy the interior architecture of the churches, as some are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Tours take place between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 19 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Christian Church, and the First Presbyterian Church. St. Phillips Episcopal Church offers tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 19. Sacred Heart continues tours the following two Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 26 and April 2.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 503 N. Queen St.
Sacred Heart was built in 1893 to replace St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, which was destroyed in a fire in 1890. The new church was designed by architect Nicholas J. Clayton, who also built the Bishop’s Palace in Galveston.
Sacred Heart’s roughly two dozen stained glass windows, made in Italy and France, surround the choir loft, altar, and sanctuary, which seats from 500 to 1,000 people.
Each window artfully depicts a different scene or Christian saint in vibrant colors. Notable scenes include the Ascension of Christ, the Assumption of Mary into Heaven, St. Joseph with the Child of Jesus, the Crucifixion of Christ, Our Lady of Sorrows and Mary, Queen of Heaven.
Other saints memorialized in the windows include St. Luke, St. John, St. Mathew, St. Paul and St. Peter. Windows in the choir loft depict scenes of St. Cosmos, St. Damien, St. Cecilia, St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick.
For information about Sacred Heart’s stained glass tour visit www.shpalestine.org or contact the church at 903-729-2463.
First Christian Church, 113 Crawford St.
The stained glass windows in the First Christian Church sanctuary are also artfully designed and highly valued. The church congregation was first organized in 1849 and the first brick sanctuary was built in 1905.
When a larger sanctuary was built in 1955 at the corner of Houston and Crawford streets, the original eight stained glass windows were restored and repaired before being installed in the new sanctuary. Most are dedicated to the memory of church leaders and donors and all tell stories from specific Bible verses. The round window above the baptistry was given by Robert Abernathy in memory of his wife Mary F. Lacey Abernathy.
The chapel and education building also feature several windows given in memory of former church members. The chapel’s large central window portraying Jesus and the Lost Sheep is particularly stunning and was given in memory of William and Jeanette Wright.
St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 106 E. Crawford St.
St. Phillips Episcopal Church was organized in 1959 and a building was erected in 1874. The church was later moved to its current location in 1903 but a fire destroyed the building in 1982.
The current structure was built in 1983 and features the same baptismal font and some relics from the building that burned. The original stained glass windows were destroyed in the fire but replaced by the same company that built the original ones.
For information visit www.stphilipspalestine.com or call 903-729-4214.
First Presbyterian Church, 410 Avenue A
The First Presbyterian Church is the city’s oldest church continuously serving a congregation. The church was organized in 1849 and was first built on the town square near the Anderson County Courthouse. However, following the creation of the New Town District and the coming of the railroad in the 1870s, the church purchased a lot in its current location on Avenue A.
Construction on the Gothic Revival style church started in 1888 and the building is still in use more than 130 years later. The sanctuary features leaded stained glass and Tiffany memorial windows.
For more information visit www.fpcpalestine.org or call 903-729-5730.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.