The Palestine City Council held two special meetings this week to interview potential candidates for city manager.
According to Lisa Cariker, Human Resources Director and Civil Service Director for the city of Palestine, the council originally put out a call for candidates in October of 2020. Three of the applicants from the October 2020 call were interviewed in called meetings held Tuesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 20.
Cariker said a few of the candidates that applied in October have already been hired elsewhere or are no longer available for various reasons.
The council has decided to post another request for applications with the Texas Municipal League to broaden it’s application base. That request was posted with TML on Tuesday.
“They are working diligently to find the best fit for the city,” Cariker said.
While TML typically posts a request for 30 days, Cariker said the council is hoping to receive an abundance of applicants within in the next two weeks.
“They are hoping to move the process along,” Cariker said.
Cariker also said the city’s current interim city manager who is the city secretary, Teresa Herrera, is a candidate for the position.
Outgoing Mayor Steve Presley, who continues to serve due to a runoff election for the new mayor, said he was not a part of the interview process for the next city manager.
“I feel the council that will be moving forward and working with our new city manager should be the one who makes the decision as to who the city hires,” Presley said.
The city council terminated its last city manager, Leslie Cloer, in a special called meeting on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
In an official statement from the city, Mayor Steve Presley said the council, because of Cloer’s actions, had lost confidence in her. Herrera was named interim city manager during that same special called meeting.
