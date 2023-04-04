Dogwood Tails, the new city of Palestine dog park, located at, corner of N. Church St. and E. Reagan St., is open.
“We are super excited to officially have Dogwood Tails now open to the public. I know several of our community members have been patiently waiting and it is now in use,” said Patsy Smith, Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Palestine. “I am proud to be a part of bringing new and exciting ideas to our community and this was one that had been asked for by many. I hope every dog owner has an opportunity to come out and enjoy this park and you get to meet new fur babies and make new friends.”
The Palestine City Council approved the development of a dog park during the 2022 budget session. Former Mayor Dana Goolsby was a champion of this project. Goolsby began working with the city staff on the development of this project in 2018. And Smith has been a driving force in seeing the project to fruition.
According to Smith, the park includes a large dog area and a small dog area, both with access to water so pet owners can provide fresh water to their dogs and a fenced enclosure.
“We have put up trash cans, there are poo bags to pickup your pups mess as well as a freshly painted fire hydrant in each park that has been cemented down so it can’t fall over on our fur babies enjoying the park,” Smith said “We also have nice sitting benches in each the large and small dog areas so you can sit and relax while your pup enjoys running and playing.”
The park also has an entry area security gate so that pet owners can enter the enclosures without worry of their pet running off.
Parking is on the east side.
“We hope to be able to add some ramps or obstacles later on, but for now we are just excited to have this area for people to bring their dogs so they can enjoy some off leash time,” Smith said.
Rules and regulations for the park are posted on the fencing at the entrance to the park.
