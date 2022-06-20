Juneteenth, short for June 19, marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. This has been an important date for Black Americans for more than 150 years and is this is the second year is was federally recognized.
This year, Palestine’s Juneteenth festivities, with the theme “Fulfilling the Dream,” began on Friday with a Gospel Jubilee fundraiser at By God's Grace Ministry. A representation of members of the Juneteenth court was part of the program.
The annual Juneteenth parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at Calhoun Park and traveled to the steps of the Anderson County Courthouse a few blocks away. Speakers, public officials and political candidates addressed the public about the holiday’s significance.
Palestine’s Juneteenth Committee includes a dozen or so members led by James Smith, who organized a committee in 1993 to revive the city’s celebrations. Since that time annual festivities have included parades, pageants and picnics. This year’s parade and events were organized by Beverly Brown.
Juneteenth was celebrated for more than a century as an unofficial holiday by former slaves and their descendants beginning June 19, 1865, to commemorate the day Texas slaves received their freedom.
President Abraham Lincoln declared the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but because Texas was geographically isolated from the rest of the country, Texas slaves did not learn of their freedom until Union Army General Gordon Granger arrived at the port of Galveston and read a proclamation of freedom known as General Order No. 3.
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 after activists, including Opal Lee of Fort Worth, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” raised awareness by walking two and a half miles a day well into her 90s. Lee, now 95, attended last year’s White House ceremony and watched as President Biden signed the bill into law. Prior to that, Juneteenth became a state holiday in Texas in 1986 and many states followed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.