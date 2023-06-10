Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a unique opportunity for area businesses and individuals to meet and network during the Chamber Connection Thursday, June 15.
For this new monthly event, to be held on the third Thursday of the month, three area businesses or organizations will host a reception at various times during the day, allowing a wider array of opportunities to meet area businesses/organizations and get to promote themselves in Palestine.
“It's a great, new networking event hosted by the Chamber in conjunction with member businesses,” said Executive Director Angela Howell-Fields. “The Chamber Connection will be a monthly event full of fun, fellowship, games and prizes. Each month will feature three or four ‘stops’ at different companies and organizations to help build commerce and synergy among Palestine businesses.”
The first stop for the Chamber Connection on June 15 will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Palestine YMCA located at 5500 Loop 256. Legacy at Town Creek will be the next stop on the networking journey from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Legacy is located at 2212 W. Reagan Street.
The stop at Legacy at Town Creek will also take place during their hamburger fundraiser to raise money for Legacy’s annual fishing event for residents and their families. Hamburger lunches will be available for $12 during the event.
The final stop for the day will be hosted by the Rotary Club of Palestine from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. This stop will be at Nickel Manor, located at 501 Avenue A, so visitors are actually getting a two for one with a business and organization at one location.
The newly established event will replace the former ‘Breakfast, Brew and Business’ and ‘Lunch Bunch’ events in hopes of providing more opportunities for businesses and residents to participate each month.
“The Chamber not only wants to promote our members better and more often but we want to connect them as well,” Howell-Fields said. “It is our hope that participation will grow by providing several options to network and mingle.”
For more information on the Chamber Connection call 903-729-6066 or visit www.palestinechamber.org.
