After a year of darkness, the Palestine Community Theater reopen the Texas Theatre with a production of "The Marvelous Wonderettes."
This is the first show for the production company since the COVID-19 pandemic began and its first show with both livestream and live performances options.
The show will run the weekends of April 23-25 and April 30-May 2.
“With our ‘9 to 5 the Musical’ still waiting, particularly sets, quite literally in the wings, we needed a show with a small cast and one set production to get things in motion,” said cast member Chaundra Dantin. “The small cast also allowed us to ease our way back in a little more safely in the season of COVID, because we could easily maintain social distance and other safety measures at sites other than the theatre. This group of four have been able to rehearse even through the thick of the virus to bring our community a live musical experience with songs the whole family will recognize and enjoy.”
"The Marvelous Wonderettes" by Roger Bean features a female quartet of Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy. The ladies sing at their homecoming about life and love with hit songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s and then return for more as they come together once again at their reunion.
You'll recognize songs such as "Stupid Cupid" and "Heatwave" and enjoy being part of the night as you vote for the homecoming queen.
Like many business and non-profits with limited resources coming in during 2020, the PCT has struggled to maintain and could use the communities support.
“PCT needs to get back into the Texas and back on the boards,” Dantin said. “Expenses like utilities and building maintenance don't stop just because there are no productions.”
Things will be slightly different for this show, with no opening night reception.
Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance through www.PCTboxoffice.com.
Tickets at the door will be $17 for adults and $12 for students ages 4-18. Tickets to view the livestream can be purchased at the same website.
