A Palestine couple was arrested on felony drug charges early Thursday morning, Jan. 28.
Earl Anderson, 69, and Charlotte Anderson, 55, were charged with first degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana during the execution of multiple search warrants issued by multiple law enforcement agencies for homes on Joe Louis St. and Douglas St.
“The Investigators did an outstanding job shutting down these drug operations,” Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Great teamwork between agencies led to the success in this investigation.
According to Harcrow, just after 6 a.m. Thursday, members of the Palestine Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, PPD SWAT, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office executed multiple search warrants as part of a joint investigation.
The Palestine Police Department began investigating activity at these homes following complaints in reference to drug trafficking at the two locations Harcrow said.
During a search of the residences, officers found one and a half pounds of suspected methamphetamine, seven ounces of cocaine, numerous pills suspected to be Xanax and Soma, and one ounce of marijuana, along with scales and baggies used in the sale of narcotics and more than $10,000 in cash.
The charges were enhanced due to the sale of narcotics in close proximity to Washington Early Childhood Development Center, a drug free zone.
