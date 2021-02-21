Palestine Economic Development Corporation will be awarded a 2020 Economic Excellence Recognition by the Texas Economic Development Council at their virtual legislative conference on on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
PEDC joins 50 other Texas communities in this year’s achievement.
The program was designed to continue strengthening the knowledge and skills of economic development professionals and volunteers throughout the state, by recognizing Economic Development agencies that meet a desired threshold of professionalism.
“The Board and staff of PEDC place a high value on professional development and accountability,” said Lisa Denton, Economic Development Director of PEDC. “To be recognized for our efforts by the largest state association in the US is quite an honor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.