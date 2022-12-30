November 18 signaled the official start to the holiday tourism season in Palestine. The weeks that followed proved this Christmas to be one for the ages.
“The Polar Express exceeded last year’s ticket sales with over 65,000 tickets sold,” said Mary Raum, Palestine’s Tourism and Marketing Director. “We won’t know the numbers from the hotels until mid-January to see how November rolled in and mid-February for December results, but it looks like a very good year for holiday tourism in Palestine.”
The Polar Express Train Ride is one of the largest contributors to local tourism efforts in Palestine, and holiday visitors typically bring in the highest percentage of sales tax dollars for the year.
“Not all visitors come for Polar Express,” Raum said. “I would estimate we had about 80,000 visitors for Christmas in Palestine.”
Regular events such as the Grinch’s Lair at the Texas Jailhouse, Christmas on Main Street and the Christmas Parade of Lights all helped attract visitors to Palestine, but there were newcomers to the list of attractions as well.
“New and reintroduced events saw great success such as the Queen St. Grille Brunch on Saturdays and the reopening of Walk of Lights in their new location,” Raum said.
Another major event for the city was the annual Whiskey & Wine Swirl. The ninth annual event took place on Dec. 10 and was a smashing success.
“The Whiskey & Wine Swirl went extremely well this year,” Raum said. “The event raised the most it ever has at just over $16,000.”
Raum said the Whiskey & Wine Swirl has been dubbed the best holiday party in Palestine. Participants enjoy sampling the best that Texas wineries and distilleries have to offer along with great food while visiting shops all over Downtown Palestine. A VIP reception,” Top it Off at Tah,” followed the event at Tahwahkaro Whiskey Distilling Co.
While Palestine is fast becoming a major destination for visitors during the holiday season, many projects are in the works to help make year-round tourism a bigger part of the city’s future.
A Wayfinding signage program and several revitalization projects, including the renovation of the Carnegie Library building, all point to a bright future for Palestine tourism.
