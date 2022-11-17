Palestine Fire Extinguisher Company leads senior sock drive

Palestine Fire Extinguisher Company is holding a sock drive to spread joy to seniors this holiday season. The drive is collecting socks in several locations and runs through Nov. 30.
Drop-off locations include Jocelyn’s Donuts, Cotton Patch, Commercial Bank of Texas (CBTx), Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, Palestine Fire Extinguisher and Hambone’s Cajun Grill.
Manager Chance Wesson said the company hopes to collect a variety of 4,000 to 5,000 pairs of socks for seniors. The types include grip-type nonslip socks, regular men’s and women’s socks and compression socks.
“Just my office alone has a little over a thousand pairs,” Wesson said. We would love to provide more than one pair per person.”
The objective is to share holiday cheer when making the deliveries, especially to those who don’t receive many visits from family.
Palestine Fire Extinguisher will arrange deliveries to the following care facilities in Anderson County: Legacy at Town Creek, Windermere, Greenbrier, Elkhart Oaks Care Center, Palestine Health Care, Brookdale, TruCare and Dogwood Trails Assisted Living.
“We’re going to try to get as much of the community involved as we can.” Wesson said. “Anybody who wants to go and visit with us at the facility can definitely go.”
Meals on Wheels volunteers will deliver socks to seniors along their routes in Anderson, Cherokee and Rusk counties.
“Unfortunately a lot of times the community gets together when there’s a tragedy,” Wesson said. “It’s the holidays and we wanted it to be something heartfelt and something that didn’t have a tragedy surrounding it.”
For information call Palestine Fire Extinguisher Company at 903-730-5514 or visit on Facebook.
