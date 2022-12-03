The Palestine Police Department is investigating the shooting of a city firefighter.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, emergency services responded to a reported “accidental shooting” at Palestine’s Fire Station #2, 107 Seventh Street.
“Witnesses stated that a member of the department was outside of the station showing another firefighter a new handgun when it discharged, striking their co-worker in the leg,” Harcrow said. “The handgun was stored in the personal vehicle of the firefighter prior to the incident.”
Harcrow said the firefighter had been struck in the lower portion of his body by a single round from the handgun.
Harcrow said members of the Palestine Fire Department administered medical aid immediately following the incident and the firefighter was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center in stable condition and he is expected to recover.
Harcrow said the Palestine Fire Department employee that shot his co-worker has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
