Palestine Firefighters participate in 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb

Three members from the Palestine Fire Department participated in the 12th annual Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb this past weekend at Comerica Tower, Dallas.
The Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is an opportunity for first responders to remember and honor their fallen brothers and sisters.
Only active duty, paid or volunteer firefighters, police officers and EMS, not affiliated in any way with a fire department, are allowed to register and climb in the event.
Firefighters wear full gear for the climb.
The climb is not a race and not focused on raising money.
The memorial stair climb is an intensely physical event that provides remembrance and commemoration of the sacrifices of the 343 firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and nine EMS workers who perished at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Palestine Firefighters Grant Holland, Kevin Gomez and Jestan Hucklebridge joined firefighters and law enforcement members from all over Texas for the symbolic event.
“The Dallas Memorial Stair Climb is the largest of its kind,” Hucklebridge said. “It’s a way to remember and memorialize the loss of life that day. Firemen and other first responders put their lives on the line everyday and you never know when it may be your last.”
Hucklebridge said this year’s climb was hotter and narrower than last year’s.
He said last year it took him three hours and 15 minutes to do the climb. This year, with better training and conditioning, all three did the climb in one hour and 22 minutes.
Hucklebridge said more than 2,000 individuals tried to sign up this year. Climbers were from all over the U.S.
The firefighters climbed 112 floors in total to commemorate the climb the first responders made on 9/11.
Each participant carries an accountability tag to the top that is placed on a remembrance board. They also wore a badge that had a first responder that was killed on 9/11 in one of the towers. The badge features the name, truck number and/or unit.
Sept. 11, 2001 will forever serve as the most poignant example and reminder of what only few are willing to do for all: give their lives in the service of others.
