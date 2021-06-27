District 5 Councilmember Dana Goolsby will be sworn in as mayor of Palestine during the city council meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 28.
A manual recount of the votes requested by mayoral candidate Mitchell Jordan, from the June 12 runoff election between Gooslby and Jordan, was held June 21 at the Anderson County Annex. The final vote total was 621 for Jordan to Goolsby’s 632.
Following the rules and guidelines of the state election laws, the city council canvassed the election with a provisional declaration June 18. Due to the count resulting in a different outcome, the city council will have to canvass the updated total in order to certify and validate the election.
During the meeting, the council will :
• hear department reports;
• consider approval of a Downtown Grant not to exceed $750 for Madison Graves, owner of Shearz & Beerz;
• consider authorizing the city manager to seek sealed bids for the Mural Arts Program;
• consider authorizing the city manager to issue a proposal to enter into a new agreement with NASA on a space at the airport;
• consider he approval of AJR Media Group 2022 Marketing Package;
• consider a resolution amending authorized representatives for the city’s investment held with Tex Star;
• consider authorizing the city manager to seek sealed bids on labor and parts for 24-inch sewer creek crossing on FM 1990;
• consider authorization to update official contacts and signers for the city of Palestine’s BNY Mellon Account;
• discuss and possibly take action on ordinance establishing maximum reasonable, and prudent rates of speed on certain portions of Hwy 79;
• and discuss and possibly take action on the proposal by John Price for Palestine’s Railroad Heritage Center.
During executive session the council will discuss the sale of the Palestine Mall property and consult with its attorney on pending or contemplated litigation or a settlement offer including Laza, UPRR and other possible claims.
