The Anderson County Juneteenth Committee is hosting its 34th Annual Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 17.
Juneteenth commemorates and celebrates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas.
In Galveston on June 19, 1865, Gen. Gordon Granger announced all slaves were free, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation became official on Jan. 1, 1863.
A parade is set for 10 a.m. starts at Calhoun Park and ends at the Anderson County Courthouse where a program will follow.
During this program, community leaders will speak of the importance of this holiday. They will also remember another historical event, the Freedman’s March.
The Freedmen’s March at the Anderson County Courthouse in February 1868 followed the rejection of the 1866 Constitution that didn't recognize the rights of emancipated slaves.
The 1866 Texas Constitution adopted laws that prohibited ex-slaves from exercising their rights under the U.S. Constitution, including the right to free expression. It created separate education programs and the first Jim Crow Laws in the United States.
When the government rejected the 1866 Constitution, it called a constitutional convention. Freedmen were allowed to vote on the state constitution for the first time.
More than 36,000 freedmen marched to courthouses throughout Texas, including Anderson County. The freedmen were protected by federal troops. Texas and 11 other Southern states were placed under martial law to protect all citizens.
After the program at the courthouse, another program will be held at Calhoun Park. Those attending are invited to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas.
At Calhoun Park, attendees will enjoy good food, games, including kickball, and entertainment. There will be watermelons, hot dogs and red soda pop.
For more information contact James and Bobbie Smith at 903-729-6741 or Shirley Davis at 903-948-4953.
