While not as well-known as the Kentucky Derby, the Palestine Horsey Derby may be every bit as exciting as the annual "Run for the Roses," when local kids take to the track on Thoroughbred Stick Horses for a race around the Palestine Farmers Market Downs.
Palestine Main Street and the Palestine Farmers Market are sponsoring the first ever Palestine Horsey Derby Saturday May 6.
The event is a children's stick horse race for fun and prizes in celebration of Kentucky Derby Day. Attendees are encouraged to don their best Derby hats and attire, but special dress is not required to attend.
“It's been a fun collaboration working with the Palestine Farmers Market on this community event, and it has been amazing to see so many other individuals and organizations volunteering to make this a success,” said Mary Ann Admire, Main Street Coordinator. “We can't wait to see the ‘horses’ run this Saturday for the Palestine Horsey Derby!”
The race will be held at Farmers Market Downs under the shade trees behind the pavilion. Jockeys need to check-in by 11:30 a.m. and they're off to the races at 11:45 a.m.
The event is free to enter and free to watch.
Thoroughbred Stick Horses will be furnished for the races courtesy of the Boston Porter Memorial Rodeo.
Jockeys are also welcome to bring their own steeds.
Spectators of all ages are welcome.
For more information call 903-723-3014 or visit Palestine Main Street on Facebook.
