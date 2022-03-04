The wait is over, Palestine’s Huddle House officially opened Thursday.
The diner, located in the newest CEFCO truck stop, will be locally managed by Teri Myers, who brings more than 20 years of experience in the quick service restaurant industry to the table. After gaining strong management skills with multiple brands, Myers said she looks forward to joining the Huddle House and CEFCO teams to provide the Palestine community with a new family gathering spot.
Creating a welcoming environment for guests and filling the town’s need for an all-day breakfast restaurant, she said she is confident that the new location will find success in the community.
“I’m very excited to bring Huddle House to Palestine in the CEFCO location that serves as a hub for locals and travelers alike,” Myers said. “Throughout each step of the development process, the Huddle House team has been there to guide us and answer every question allowing our entrance into the system to be seamless. They provided excellent support as we chose to build in a non-traditional site so that our location could access increased foot traffic. My team and I are looking forward to serving the Palestine community hearty quality homestyle meals, providing them with a place to gather all while supporting the local economy as well.”
“We’re excited to have Teri and the team join us at Huddle House given her strong management experience and understanding of how to effectively train a team,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer of Huddle House. “As a brand that greatly values expertise in the restaurant industry and a strong work ethic, we are glad to have Teri leading the charge as we expand into Palestine. We’re confident that the new restaurant will flourish as the community seems eager to find a new gathering place for every occasion.”
To ensure that customers can enjoy their homestyle meals safely, the Huddle House team has adapted the dining experience to create a safe and enjoyable environment for customers and employees. In addition to dining in, customers in Palestine can enjoy Huddle House at home and on-the-go by ordering online through the Huddle House app.
The Huddle House app is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
Based in Atlanta, the brand has more than 300 locations open or in development.
The new location is conveniently located at 4400 W. Oak St. This milestone location marks the 20th Texas-based restaurant for the brand.
For more information on Huddle House in Palestine and elsewhere, visit huddlehouse.com.
