Palestine Independent School District joined 1,024 school districts throughout Texas celebrating January as School Board Recognition Month.
“Our school board members are volunteers who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all without pay," said Jason Marshall, PISD Superintendent. "Their goal is always focused on the future success of the children in our district. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”
Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools.
The Palestine ISD board is responsible for an annual budget of $35,480,476.00 million, 3,400 students, 575 employees, and six campuses.
“It’s more important than ever before that communities support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow," Marshall said. "Please take a moment and tell school board members ‘thanks for caring about our children and giving so much to our community.’ Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and truly appreciated.”
