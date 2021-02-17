The chemical lines at the city water plant have been thawed and the water department crews are working to treat and restore water and water pressure to the city of Palestine.
According to Mayor Steve Presley, the problem was two fold.
“The gages that show how much water is stored in the city tanks froze up, so it looked like there was more water available than there actually was,” Presley said. “And the feeder lines for the chemicals that treat the incoming water, that are stored inside the treatment plant also froze up. We are doing everything we can to alleviate these issues.”
There will be a delay in water being restored to full pressure.
A boil water notice has been issued
Boil water notice for all of Palestine
Due to the freezing weather, loss of water and loss of pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, has required our water system City of Palestine, PWS 0010001 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for three minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Felipe Garcia at 903-731-8483.
