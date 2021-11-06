Walmart is hosting a hiring event with the potential for on-the-spot job offers Thursday, Nov. 11.
Walmart is hiring up to 20 plus CDL-A drivers and seven diesel truck/trailer maintenance technicians in the Palestine area.
Each year, Walmart’s almost 10,000 drivers travel over 700 million miles and deliver millions of cases of merchandise to Walmart and Sam's Club 4,700 locations across the nation, all while remaining one of the largest and safest fleets on the road.
As the Walmart business continues to grow, the company is recruiting the best and safest drivers to join its private fleet.
Across the country, Walmart is planning on growing its private fleet to 11,000 drivers in 2021 which includes 20 plus drivers in Palestine.
While there are different factors that make up a driver’s pay, Walmart drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in year one.
Drivers also have access to company benefits on the first day and can earn as much as 21 days of Paid Time Off in their first year.
To drive for Walmart, a commercial driver must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last four years.
Wages for diesel truck/trailer maintenance technicians start at $18.25 per hour and can reach up to $25.55 an hour based on technician level, shift and schedule.
Hired technicians will be eligible to receive up to $3,000 in sign-on bonuses.
There will be opportunity for onsite interviews and offers, and candidates will be able to talk to drivers and check out a Walmart tractor.
Interested applicants are invited to attend a hiring event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at 14863 FM 645 Unit D in Palestine. The is an onsite job fair. Applicants can register at https://bit.ly/3idVxJ3.
For details, log onto www.drive4walmart.com and www.fixtrucks4walmart.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.