The Palestine Junior Service League is ready for its annual gala fundraiser Saturday, April 29 at the Tahwakaro Distilling Company at 100 N. Church St. Roughly 50 tickets are still available for the steampunk-themed gala titled, “A Night For the Ages: An Evening of Victorian Elegance and Industrial Edge.”
The gala raises 90% of funds for the club’s local causes, which include scholarships, school supplies, public works projects, enrichment programs for students in Anderson County and financial support for other nonprofit organizations.
PJSL hopes to raise up to $35,000 at this year’s gala for a variety of causes. Last year PJSL provided supplies to roughly 600 children at their back to school fair at Palestine High School.
Other past projects have contributed more than $400,000 for in Reagan Park alone, including playground equipment, splash pad installation and more. This year PJSL worked with the city to install a state-of-the-art fitness court in Reagan Park.
PJSL President Brianne Campos said the organization is open to funding a variety of causes that support the community.
“Our cause is to support any cause in the community; if we’re needed, that’s where we go,” Campos said. “Anywhere we can help, especially if there are children involved, we’re always looking for new places to invest and serve.”
General admission gala tickets cost $75 each and are available from PJSL members or on the club’s Facebook page. Guests can also purchase a VIP table sponsorship for eight guests for $800.
Campos said members voted on the steampunk theme for more than one reason.
“It was something different that we haven’t done before and we haven’t seen before,” Campos said. “We’re doing it at the whiskey distillery and we felt like it went really well with the industrial vibe of the venue.”
The gala features a Victorian era three-course dinner with a meat carving station, a large charcuterie spread and an open bar. Dining is at large banquet tables to complement the gala’s theme.
Entertainment includes live and silent auctions, raffles and dancing to music by Mayor Justin Florence, who occasionally deejays at events.
Dress at the gala is semi-casual. Campos said members are planning to wear a variety of dress styles and lengths for the occasion, though and slacks and jeans are also acceptable.
PJSL also holds a new member social on May 5. The club is comprised of roughly 20 women age 40 and younger and they are looking for new members.
“Typically we invite people to come, but if you are interested in the league, send us a message on Facebook and we’ll be happy to send one to you.”
For more information message PJSL on their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.