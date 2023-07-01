Palestine Noon Lions Club is celebrating 100 years of serving Palestine with a community event at Davey Dogwood Park.
From 10 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the Davey Dogwood Park pavilion, the club will be serving free refreshments including hamburgers, hot dogs and snow cones.
Games and family fun will be the order of the day with cornhole, soccer, a watermelon seed spitting contest and a donut hole throwing contest.
The community is encouraged to bring any old prescription glasses to donate.
Founded on July 6, 1923, the Lions have provided a wide range of services to the community along with the eye glasses and eye screenings the club is known for nationwide.
"It's truly been 100 years of service," said club President John Piersol. "Back in 1958 the club underwrote an almost $10,000 expansion of the YMCA on Kickapoo Street. At the time it was the most ambitious single project by a local service club."
The Lions Club's contributions to the Palestine community didn't stop there.
In 1994 the Lions held its first annual golf tournament to raise money for scholarships for local graduates. For the next 29 years the club awarded three $1,000 scholarships to area students each year. This year, for the first time, the club raised the bar with five scholarships.
The Lions have also been instrumental in supporting many other causes in East Texas including Drug Abuse Resistance Education; Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Drug Awareness; Blue Santa, Paint Palestine Pink; the United Way food drive and many more.
Perhaps most notably, however, has been the Lion's dedication to helping the vision impaired, as the club was inspired to do in 1925 when addressed by Helen Keller.
"We are committed to helping the vision impaired of all ages," Piersol said. "The club funds eye doctor visits and offers screenings for children. Dr. Ron Stevener has been assisting the club for many years in this area and we owe him a great deal of thanks."
The Palestine Noon Lions meet at noon on Thursdays at the Queen St. Grille. New members are always welcome and encouraged to join.
